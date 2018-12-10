Qualcomm claims it's scored an iPhone sales ban in China

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm boasted on Monday that it's won a preliminary injunction that bans the import and sale of nearly all iPhone models in China.

The Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court in China sided with Qualcomm's argument that Apple's iDevices infringe its patents related to resizing images and using touch-based navigation apps.

As a result, the court issued injunctions against the sale of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, the San Diego, Qualcomm said in a statement Monday.

Apple has a different story, though, and said in a statement that "all iPhone models" remain available in China. This is likely because the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 12, includes changes that void Qualcomm's complaint.

"Qualcomm's effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world," Apple said in a statement.

"All iPhone models remain available for our customers in China. Qualcomm is asserting three patents they had never raised before, including one which has already been invalidated. We will pursue all our legal options through the courts."

Still, Qualcomm seems pretty pleased with itself. Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel, Qualcomm Incorporated," swooned: "We deeply value our relationships with customers, rarely resorting to the courts for assistance, but we also have an abiding belief in the need to protect intellectual property rights.

"Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us. These Court orders are further confirmation of the strength of Qualcomm's vast patent portfolio."

Qualcomm and Apple have been locked in legal battles over patent licensing fees for years. Apple has accused Qualcomm of charging exorbitant licensing fees and disputes the chipmaker's claim that Apple is legally required to give it a percentage of iPhone sales revenue.

Recently, Qualcomm accused Apple of stealing trade secrets and giving them to rival chipmaker Intel. µ