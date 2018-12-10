Samsung Galaxy A8 official with Infinity-O display, Snapdragon 710

SAMSUNG HAS ANNOUNCED the Galaxy A8, the, er, second smartphone to adopt an in-display front-facing camera.

Unveiled just hours after Honor teased its notch-shunning View 20, the Galaxy A8 is the Samsung's first smartphone to adopt its much-hyped Infinity-O display technology that's set to feature on its upcoming Galaxy S10 lineup. This sees the visually-offensive notch kicked to the curb and replaced by a 6.7mm 'punch-hole' cutout that houses the handset's 24MP front-facing camera.

This so-called Infinity-O display comes crafted from LCD rather than AMOLED, and touts a Full HD+ resolution with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Due to the handset's rounded corners, Samsung states that the diagonal measurement is 6.2in, although it is technically listed as a 6.4in screen.

Around the back, the Galaxy A8 sports an over-the-top triple camera setup, comprising 24MP primary, 10MP telephoto and 5MP depth-sensing lenses.

And under the hood, the handset packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, a choice of 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB storage expandable via microSD and a 3,400mAh battery. The handset will ship running Google's now-outdated Android 8.0 Oreo OS, but Samsung almost makes up for this with the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 will be available to pre-order in China from the 21 December, where it'll be offered in blue, green and silver variants. There's not yet any word on pricing or global availability.

We'll update this article as we hear more from Samsung. µ