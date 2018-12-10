Google has even taken to blurring the faces of Googlers to prevent leaks

A GOOGLE RESEARCHER has hit out at leakers within the company, warning that stamping out such behaviour is now a number one priority.

Jack Poulson, who was amongst five engineers who recently resigned from their posts over plans to bring Google back to China with a censored, monitored search engine under the codename "Dragonfly", said that leadership is now giving top priority to rooting out the leakers.

To make the point, an unnamed Google engineer recently yelled "Fuck You Leakers!" into the microphone at a town hall meeting at the company. Poulson told The Times (paywalled): "The narrative is that leaking is bad and that the number one priority is to prevent any leaks."

Poulson also talks about an initiative within Google called ‘stopleaks' which aims to rat out colleagues. It comes after the company stopped access to such meetings for anyone not on site at Mountain View, to further try and stop anyone from listening in.

Leaks have become commonplace at Google, particularly surrounding its branded hardware. The Pixel 3 range, the Google Home Hub and updated Chromecast were amongst the devices that were uncovered using everything from renders to prototypes being left in taxis.

Even now, the rumoured Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3XL Lite are hidden in plain view on news sites around the world, despite no indication of if or when they will be seeing the light of day.

Meanwhile, a video of Google's Top Brass mourning the election of TV favourite Donald Trump, best known for his portrayal of property magnate and human wig mannequin Donald Trump in the Christmas classic ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York'. The video posted to Br*itbart was highlighted of an example of anti-Trump bias in the tech sector.

Poulson says that this "stop leaks above all" mentality is not exclusive to Google - the names Microsoft and Amazon is being in a similar tizzy. μ