O2's outage damages from Ericsson could reach £100m

WHEN WE told you on Friday that it was all over bar the shouting with O2, we weren't wrong. It's Monday and the shouting has started as O2 begins the clear up operating after one of the most spectacular mobile outages of recent times.

With O2's reputation damaged and a promise from the company to give two days of free airtime to everyone affected, O2 is now looking to reclaim that money from Ericsson, the software vendor whose expired certificates caused the borkage.

O2 is expected to claim a multi-million-pound settlement from the Finnish infrastructure giant, with the Daily Telegraph suggesting the figure could be into nine-figures.

Ericsson is unlikely to even try standing on that particular leg - the fact that so many customers on so many global networks have been affected leaves little wiggle room that it wasn't their fault.

Ericsson has already issued a joint apology, although its explanation focused more on "obsolete software" than the security certificates.

Meanwhile, O2 and its parent company Telefonica have promised a full audit of the problem to prevent it from happening again.

32 million customers were left without data services on Thursday, with a knock on effect to the entire population, with taxi systems, bus countdown information and GSM alarms all crippled by the outage, along with small businesses ability to take cards, because the likes of iZettle and Square run off a connected phone or tablet.

O2 is likely to be on the receiving end of larger claims for compensation from small businesses crippled by the lack of data, with many saying that they will be expecting lost earnings to be taken into account.

"Crisis talks" have been arranged to discuss the payout, with O2 being one of the largest companies affected. Japan's Softbank is another of the high profile casualties that will likely seek reparations.

Ironically, one of the biggest alternatives for telecoms infrastructure would be Huawei, but of course, that's a company with its own problems. μ