Honor's View 20 is the 'first' to feature an in-display camera

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Honor has teased the View 20, its first phone with an in-screen camera.

Glimpsed ahead of its launch on 22 January, no doubt to get one up on rival Samsung, the Honor View 20 is the "world's first" smartphone to feature a cutout for the front-facing camera. The 4.5mm 'punch-hole' sits in the upper left of the handset's FullView display, providing a less visually-offensive solution to the more common wedge-shaped notch.

The front-facing lens is mounted "like a diamond" underneath the display, Android Authority reports, thus maintaining the latter's structure. In Honor's own words, er: "This hole is not a traditional hole."

It's expected that next year's Android flagships will ditch the notch in favour of a similar design; Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup is expected to adopt a 'punch hole' selfie camera, utilising Samsung's recently-teased 'Infinity O' display technology.

The Honor View 20 is also the first to feature 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, giving us flashbacks to 2012's Nokia 808 Pureview which packed a 41MP camera. In addition, the handset will be powered by the Kirin 980, the same processor that also powers the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20, which Honor claims will improve image processing by 134 per cent. It'll also allow the smartphone to take advantage of 48MP AI HDR; Honor has been quick to share the first example shots (below).

Honor hasn't said much else about the View 20, other than talking up "Link Turbo", an AI-powered feature that allows simultaneous downloading via WiFi and 4G networks for maximum throughput.

The Honor View 20 will be making its global debut on 22 January, after it first launches in China as the Honor V20 on 26 December. µ