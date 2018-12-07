Microsoft can't even get a software patch right on its flagship Surface device

MICROSOFT HAS rolled back an update which….

MICROSOFT HAS rolled back an update which was found to bork its hardware flagship, the Surface Book 2.

The cumulative update has nothing (for a change) to do with the October 2018 Update to Windows 10 (Build 1809) which has plagued every user with at least one in a slew of problems after every install.

For those with a Surface Book 2, the bad apple is KB4467682, which is causing the dreaded BSOD, blaming a "system thread exception not handled".

The official advice is to uninstall it, but we're hearing reports that doing so could actually brick your beloved premium device altogether, so be careful. A system restore might be an alternative, but we're neither recommending it, nor promising anything.

We've been remarkably restrained (well, for us) up to now over Microsoft's weewee-poor recent track record for updates, blaming gaps in the Insider Program's volunteer demographic, rather than Microsoft itself.

But this is something else. To have an crippling bug make its way on to your flagship, not to mention most expensive laptop isn't just a fail, it's irresponsible.

It speaks of coders who aren't doing their job properly, quality control that needs a serious kick in the jacksie, and a company that thinks that sloppiness is acceptable because it's too big to fail.

We deserve better, Microsoft. Short your sh*t out. NOW. μ