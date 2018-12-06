AMD's leaked Ryzen 3 line-up looks like it'll give Intel's Core CPUs a run for their money

AMD'S NEXT-GEN Ryzen 3000 series processors could come offering clock speeds of up to 5.1Ghz across 16 cores, according to the latest leaks.

The upcoming third-generation Ryzen chip, slated for release next year, will be based on Team Red's Zen 2 architecture, the successor to its rather successful Zen architecture found in Ryzen 1 and 2 CPUs and EPYC server processors.

With Zen 2, AMD will build its CPUs on the 7-nanometre fabrication process node, which is expected to deliver more power out of a slice of silicon.

According to a video by AdoredTV, the Ryzen 7 3700 series will take care of mainstream high-end processing duties, with it set to sport two Zen 2 dies to form a chip with 12 cores and 24 threads. That chip will ramp up from 3.8GHz to 4.6GHz and have a more efficient 95W thermal design power (TDP), al for a price of some £230.

But the Ryzen 7 to look out for its the 3700X, which will surge from 4.2GHz to 5GHz, thanks to a 105W TDP.

In the mid-range are the Ryzen 5 3600 series, which offer eight cores and up to 16 threads with the 3600, with a top clock speed of 4.4GHz and a TDP of 65W. Prices are expected to star around £140.

The Ryzen 5 3600X offers eight cores and 12 threads, and runs from 4GHz to 4.8GHz. A TDP of 95W should mean the chip isn't overly power hungry.

The Ryzen 5 3600G is also an eight-core, 12-thread processor that can hit 4GHz when boosted, but it will also apparently sport a Navi 12 GPU built-in, offering 20 compute units of graphical grunt. Expect it to cost somewhere in the region of £160.

On the lower-end, you'll b expected to find the Ryzen 3 3300 series, with the 3300 offering six cores and 12 threads, a base clock speed of 3.2GHzthat cranks up to 4GHz, all from a TDP of 50W and a predicted price of £80 or so.

The 3300X has the same number of cores and threads, but runs at a 3.5GHz base clock speed and can hit 4.3GHz at full whack, with a price set to be £100.

The Ryzen 3 3300G is also a similar story, running from 3GHz to 3.8GHz, but also sporting integrated Navi 12 graphics with 15 compute unit. It'll be the first six-core accelerated processing unit from AMD an is expected to cost around £100.

But the real star of the third-generation Ryzen pack is the Ryzen 9 3800 series. The Ryzen 9 3800X is expected to sport two Zen 2 dies with eight cores apiece to give a total of 16 cores and 32 threads. Clock speed goes from 3.9GHz to 4.7GHZ, though power consumption will likely be up as the chip has a TDP of 125W, and you'll need to be ready to fork out £350.

The Ryzen 9 3850X has the same number of cores and threads, but runs at a base clock speed of 4.3GHz and goes all the way up to 5.1GHz.

Those are some impressive numbers and could see the Ryzen 9 chase AMD's mighty Threadripper 2 CPUs. But with a TDP of 135W and a price slated to be around £400, the Ryzen 9 3850X will be less damaging to the wallet than the Threadripper CPUs or Intel's top-of-the-line Core i7 and i9 chips.

With AMD slated to reveal next-generation Navi graphics in the new year, and with new Ryzen processors on the horizon, the chipmaker looks like it'll be on top form for 2019. µ