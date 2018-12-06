Huawei CFO is arrested in Canada over Iran links
It's not a good day to be a telecoms giant
EMBATTLED CHINESE tech giant Huawei has received another blow, after its Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada.
The board member, who is also the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was picked up by authorities in the country last Friday, where she is wanted in connection with possible breaches of sanctions against Iran, according to reports from the US, which plans to extradite her. Some reports claim that similar violations have taken place between Huawei and North Korea, though neither are confirmed at time of writing.
The timing of the arrest could not have come at a worse time for Huawei. In the past week, New Zealand has banned Huawei components from its forthcoming 5G infrastructure, whilst in the UK, BT has confirmed that it, for one, will not use the parts either and will retroactively strip them from existing core infrastructure.
Suspicions over Huawei's links to the Chinese government have made the company a target for suspicion and the US has led the charge to ban its products and services.
Despite being a privately owned company, it is difficult for any Chinese vendor to escape suspicions of links to a regime which is, when push comes to shove, a Communist one, and as such holds a tight leash on all the countries assets and business practices.
Worse still, the continuing negotiations in the US-China trade war have only been set aside in recent days on a temporary basis and this move is likely to be seen by China as extremely inflammatory to the talks.
Huawei has said it knows little of the charges and was "not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng". A bail hearing is set for Friday, whilst the Chinese embassy in Canada has reacted angrily, lodging complaints with authorities over the arrest of a citizen who was "not violating any American or Canadian law". μ
INQ Latest
Massive outage at O2 affecting 32 million customers enters eleventh hour
Updated 1600GMT: Some less resilient customers have started actual conversations
Microsoft reckons it's patriotic to provide AI tech to the US Army
AI weapons might just be the future or war
AMD's leaked Ryzen 3 line-up looks like it'll give Intel's Core CPUs a run for their money
Intel really needs to get it's 10nm CPUs out in the wild
24 Amazon workers hospitalised as robot accidentally releases bear repellant
Not going on a bear hunt, and now my eyes are streaming, what a horrible day!