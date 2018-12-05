Samsung caught using DSLR shots to flaunt Galaxy A8's camera

KOREAN PHONE MAKER Samsung has been caught red-handed using DSLR shots to big-up the camera on its Galaxy A8.

The forehead-slappingly stupid move was uncovered by photographer Dunja Djudjic after she discovered that Samsung had purchased one of her photos through EyeEm. A Catfish-style reverse Google image search revealed that the image was being used on Samsung Malaysia's website to falsely advertise the photography smarts of its Galaxy A8 Star smartphone.

According to Djudjic, the photo was heavily doctored to remove the photo's original background and used to illustrate the blurring effect that this Samsung camera array is capable of.

The firm, unsurprisingly, has remained tight-lipped on the faux pas, but in a newly-reworded disclaimer on its website notes: "The contents within the screen and images are simulated for illustrative purposes only."

Sadly, this is nothing new. As noted by Djudjic, Samsung Brazil was recently caught passing off two stock photos as Galaxy A8 selfies, going so far as to add watermarks implying that it owned the pictures.

And back in August, Huawei was snared using DSLR photos to advertise the camera on its mid-range Nova 3 phone

This came to light after Sarah Elshamy, a female model in one of the commercials, posted a pic (below) of the advert's photo shoot with a photographer wielding a DSLR in shot.

Her fellow model, who is meant to appear to be taking a selfie in the advert using the Nova 3, can be seen with an outstretched yet empty hand.

"The purpose of this advertisement is to demonstrate how consumers can use the features of the Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i," a Huawei spokesperson told INQ at the time. "As stated in the disclaimer at the end of the video, the product shots are for reference only." µ