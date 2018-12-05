Windows 10 debacle is now affecting Cisco and Morphisec endpoints

IT'S BEEN a quiet few days on the 'Windows 10 is bobbins' news desk, with very little movement in terms of new things that are broken in its latest release. But no more, and this one is a doozy.

Two major Endpoint security modules, Morphisec's Protector and Cisco's AMP for Endpoints, are screwing with Windows (or perhaps more accurately, Windows is screwing with them) and so users of both have been blocked from installing the dreaded Build 1809, aka the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

They join an ever-widening group of users who have been affected, including anyone with a small hard drive (that's what she said), anyone who uses ZIP files, anyone using HP, anyone who uses iTunes and iCloud (this one is fixed), anyone with a NAS or other network connected drive, anyone using Universal Windows apps, certain AMD chip users, users of Intel audio drivers, VPNs from F5 and some Trend Micro security software, and indeed anyone to so much as give it a funny look.

In short, for the love of science, don't install it. In fact, we're loathed to suggest anyone installs it - which is a terrible state of affairs, especially after Microsoft made such inroads in getting people to trust Windows-as-a-Service.

At a time when we're expecting Windows 10 to become the dominant desktop operating system within weeks, that's just a little bit depressing.

If you really want to run Build 1809, you just have to uninstall the relevant software, but that level of heavy-duty security is going to have been on your system for a reason, so it's probably best left.

In fact, the problem it creates doesn't justify removing the software - it seems to be stopping Office files from being saved. You're best off leaving everything exactly the way it is.

We noticed today that one of the big additions in Build 1809 - the Your Phone app to link with Android devices and share SMS and photos, has been released anyway for the current build so there really is no need to risk the update till this mess is sorted out. Whenever that's going to be. μ