BT will strip Huawei kit from its core 4G network

TELCO GIANT BT will remove Huawei equipment from its core 4G network within two years, according to the Financial Times.

The report, which cites a company spokesperson, claims the move will bring BT's mobile phone business in line with an internal policy to keep the Chinese company's equipment at the edge of telecoms infrastructure.

Equipment from the Chinese firm was brought into BT when it bought EE back in 2016, according to the FT.

This latest blow for Huawei will also see the firm excluded from bidding for contracts to supply equipment for use in BT's core 5G network, although BT will continue to use the firm's kit in "benign" parts of its network, such as equipment on masts.

A BT spokesperson confirmed to INQ: "In 2016, following the acquisition of EE, we began a process to remove Huawei equipment from the core of our 3G and 4G networks, as part of network architecture principles in place since 2006.

"We're applying these same principles to our current RFP for 5G core infrastructure. As a result, Huawei has not been included in vendor selection for our 5G core.

"Huawei remains an important equipment provider outside the core network, and a valued innovation partner."

News of BT's shafting of Huawei comes just weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported that the US government is pressuring foreign allies to ditch networking from Huawei.

As part of an "extraordinary outreach campaign", US officials have reportedly reached out to their government counterparts and telecom executives in European and Asian countries where Huawei equipment is already in use, warning them about the "national security risks" posed by the Chinese firm.

As well as scaremongering about cybersecurity risks, the WSJ claims Washington has been considering increasing financial aid for telecommunications development in countries that shun Chinese-made equipment.

"Huawei is aware of a range of US government activities seemingly aimed at inhibiting Huawei's business in the US market," the Chinese firm said earlier this year.

"Huawei is trusted by governments and customers in 170 countries worldwide and poses no greater cybersecurity risk than any ICT vendor, sharing as we do common global supply chains and production capabilities." µ