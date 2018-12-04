Tumblr will block grot content come 17 December

YOU HAVE TO BE A VERY NICHE MASTURBATOR to pop over to Tumblr to yank/rub one out over a collection grot pics, vids and GIFs given there are plenty of free and well-curated porn sites out on the web.

But even if Tumblr was your porn port-of-call, it'll soon be no more, as the platform will slap a permanent ban on adult content from 17 December.

That means, according to Tumblr's guidelines, that content containing "real-life human genitals" - presumably a hastily daubed cock and balls is fine - will be outlawed, along with photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations depicting sex acts.

And it looks like Tumblr isn't flying the flag for feminism either as "female-presenting nipples" will be a no-go, which we take to mean that a pic of some lad with his *ahem* 'man-boobs' on full display, likely after 'avin it large with the boyz in Magaluf' will be A-OK in Tumblr's eyes.

But if you have got a hankering for the female nipple, and find that rather specific things get yer motor going, then you're in luck as Tumblr will allow "exposed female-presenting nipples in connection with breastfeeding, birth or after-birth moments, and health-related situations, such as post-mastectomy or gender confirmation surgery".

And if you find the furnace of your loins is stocked with erotic fiction, art, sculptures, and illustration, as well as "nudity related to political or newsworthy speech", then its good news as Tumblr will also allow such content.

Potential grot currently on Tumblr blogs that have been flagged as explicit will be reverted to a private setting and only viewable by the poster. Meanwhile, blogs already marked as 'explicit' will remain hidden behind a filter and any content that violates the new policies will be "actioned accordingly", which sounds vaguely threatening and dystopian.

Tumbler's CEO Jeff D'Onofrio spouted that the move is to tread the line between making the site a place for sex-related discussion and all that jazz, and one that's no full of filth.

"We have a responsibility to consider that impact across different age groups, demographics, cultures, and mindsets. We spent considerable time weighing the pros and cons of expression in the community that includes adult content. In doing so, it became clear that without this content we have the opportunity to create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves," said D'Onofrio.

The chief exec also consoled furious masturbators that there are other places for porn on the internet, as if that wasn't bleedingly obvious.

"Bottom line: There are no shortage of sites on the internet that feature adult content. We will leave it to them and focus our efforts on creating the most welcoming environment possible for our community."

So yeah, it's not been a good year for self-abusers, what with Starbucks working to stop you getting frothy in its stores while is baristas dip their wands to froth up milk for lattes, and our government overlords trying to plough ahead with mandatory porn checks. µ