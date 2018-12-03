Hug me! Linux community messages now replace f-bombs with 'hugs'

THE LINUX COMMUNITY has a notoriously pottyish mouth. In fact, Fleet Admiral Linus Torvalds has only recently returned from a sabbatical while he tried to learn how to be more empathetic, after years of f-bomb filled tirades.

The upshot of all this was when, in October, a new Code of Conduct for contributors was released, which included clauses relating to language.

Now Jarkko Sakkinen from Intel has made the first steps to police that code, by adding a routing to automatically find and replace the f-bomb with "hug". Because that isn't confusing at all.

According to Neowin, you will now be greeted by phrases like "Hug you your motherhugging hug-for-brains" instead of the alternative. But not everyone is happy.

Well, hug me.

Some have questioned if it was a joke, others question if the policy breaches the First Amendment, and more still point out that for second-language English speakers, the whole thing is a bit bewildering. Some believe that the move misinterprets the Code altogether

So they can hug off, for a start.

If you have the patience though, phrases like "That entire block of code is completely hugged" and "What the hug did you do that for, you hugging motherhugger" could probably make for some entertaining reading.

The principle is, of course, admirable. As we all know, when you're hiding behind a computer it's easy to forget that the people reading what you say have feelings too.

On one hand, there's an immense possibility to make matters significantly worse with a move like this. But once people are used to it, it will probably become second nature.

The problem is, clarity, covering notes and the like are part of the very make up of the coding community, and although this language is supposed to be inclusive, if it's bewildering to non-native speakers, there's a hugging strong argument that this isn't very inclusive at all.

Just a thought - perhaps it could be a toggled option or an extension instead?

Of course, it would take one line of code for individuals to change it back on their machines themselves. But then, who can be hugged with that? μ

Update 4/12: Jarkko Sakkinen has confirmed to us that, as we suspected, this whole project was meant as a joke to start a frank discussion, which is also how we tried to frame this article. Sorry if you missed the satirical tongue-in-cheekness.