AMD outsold Intel two-to-one in November, according to German retailer

TEAM RED AMD flogged twice as many CPUs as Intel in November, according to German retailer Mindfactory.

It'll come as a surprise to no-one to hear that Intel has been playing catch-up as of late. While AMD is prepping its first 7nm Zen 2-based Ryzen processors, Intel is still on the 14nm process node given it has kept pushing back the debut of 10nm-based CPUs due to problems with manufacturing them at scale.

This is working in AMD's favour, as stats from Mindfactory.de show that for every one Intel processor sold in November, buyers purchased approximately two AMD CPUs.

While the two chipmakers were neck-and-neck for most of the year, AMD took the lead towards the last quarter of 2018, and in November, sold more than 16,000 processors via the German e-tailer. That's almost double the amount it flogged in November 2018, and, more impressively, is the largest volume of processors ever sold at the e-tailer during any given month.

Intel sold a little under 8,000 CPUs, according to Mindfactory, the same amount sold during the same period in 2017.

In terms of best-sellers, AMD's three second-gen Ryzen CPUs made up the bulk of the chipmaker's sales: the Ryzen R5 2600 and flagship R7 2700X were the two most popular, followed by the Ryzen R5 2600X flagship. Intel's most-popular processors include its Coffee Lake-based i5 and i7 chips.

However, as noted by WCCFtech, Intel's flagship Core i9 CPU outsold all of AMD's Threadripper chips; despite its more expensive price-tag.

Unsurprisingly, then, AMD is only slightly ahead of Intel when it comes to November revenues. However, Team Red generated a record-breaking €3m during the month, the largest figure ever recorded by Mindfactory.

While these figures only give us an idea of the state of the market in Germany, it shows that Intel has a challenging year ahead. In a bid to take on AMD's incoming Zen 2 chips, the firm is reportedly developing a 10-core consumer-grade CPU in the so-called 'Comet Lake-S' family, although this will still be based on the 14m process. µ