Nvidia Titan RTX is the 'world's most powerful' desktop GPU

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia has unveiled the Titan RTX, and is touting it, naturally, as the "world's most powerful desktop GPU".

The Titan RTX, dubbed fondly by Nvidia as 'T-Rex', is based on the same Turing architecture as the firm's RTX 2070, 2080 and bork-prone 2080 Ti GPUs, equipping it with 130 teraflops of deep learning performance and 11 GigaRays of ray-tracing performance.

For the uninitiated, ray-tracing is a rendering technique that traces the path of light rays that illuminates an entire scene; that includes the reflection of reflections in reflections. The end result is computer generated images and graphics look fabulously realistic, as demonstrated by Nvidia's digital rebuilding of the iconic moon landing.

On the specs-front, the Titan RTX, which lacks the GeForce branding of Nvidia's previous RTX cards, offers 72 RT cores and 24GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with 672GB/s of bandwidth; besting the RTX 2080 Ti's 68 RT cores and 11GB of GDDR6 memory.

The flagship GPU takes aim at AI researchers and data scientists, rather than gamers; Nvidia claims the card "transforms the PC into a supercomputer" allowing faster training and inference of neural networks and enables researchers to experiment with larger neural networks and data sets.

Teased over the weekend by, ugh, influencers and YouTubers, the card also sports a gold-coloured shroud, similar to that seen on the Titan V, makes use of two eight-pin power connectors and sports has blue LEDs instead of the green ones featured on the GeForce RTX 20 series cards.

"Turing is Nvidia's biggest advance in a decade - fusing shaders, ray tracing, and deep learning to reinvent the GPU," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

"The introduction of T-Rex puts Turing within reach of millions of the most demanding PC users - developers, scientists and content creators."

The Nvidia Titan RTX will be available in Europe and the US later this month priced at $2,499 (around £1,950). µ