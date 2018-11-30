Starbucks is going to stop you viewing porn in its stores in 2019

BAD NEWS, COFFEE MASTURBATORS: Starbucks is about to cut you off. If you were one of the people unaccountably using Starbucks' free WiFi to get your grumble fix, then the coffee giant has finally had enough and would ask you to kindly stop.

Is this a widely-spread problem? Well, we'd argue that one coffee masturbator is too many: a view which puts us in awkward agreement with anti-porn activist group Enough is Enough, which has applied pressure on Starbucks to block it - a pledge that the company rather awkwardly made two years ago and has yet to act upon.

More than 26,000 people signed a petition calling on Starbucks to block mucky movies on its free WiFi.

"Apparently, Starbucks cares more about providing paper straws to protect the environment than protecting kids and patrons on its public WiFi," the petition begins, somehow managing to make a concern about the planet a moral failing.

The petition then manages to switch from regular porn users to child abusers without so much as a comma to soften the tonal whiplash.

"Starbucks broke its promise to filter pornography and child sex abuse images, despite its public announcement it would voluntarily provide safe WiFi in its restaurants nationwide...an announcement more than 2 and-a-half years ago," the petition fumes.

"By breaking its commitment, Starbucks is keeping the doors wide open for convicted sex offenders and others to fly under the radar from law enforcement and use free, public WiFi services to access illegal child porn and hard-core pornography," it added.

It may not be the most thoughtful of attack lines, but mention child porn and a multinational corporation in the same sentence and you get results very quickly. A Starbucks spokesperson told Business Insider that a "solution" will be coming to US stores in 2019.

Whether or not such a block makes its way across the Atlantic, this story in conjunction with the news about filthy McDonald's touchscreens means we're never looking at our fellow fast-food consumers in the same way again.

We'll take our coffee to go, thanks. And hurry. µ