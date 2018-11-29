There's salmon in the air tonight as Billy Big Mouth Bass returns in Alexa form

THIS IS THE MOMENT we've been drilling for, people. One of mankinds greatest atrocities is making its aquatic presence felt all over again.

No, not the 45th - why did you jump to that conclusion? Four words.

Billy. Big. Mouth. Bass.

Yes, the sh*tty robot fish, mounted as if a prize catch is back, and this time, it has progressed beyond Bobby McFerrin covers. Now it rocks Alexa.

Regular readers may remember we told you about a maker project to hack the original BBMB to run Alexa a while back.

Damn you Brian Kane. Because now, it has been mass produced and is available for pre-order at $40 a squirt.

Now, you're probably expecting us to come up with a bunch of fish related puns. But that's somefin we'd never do.

It has taken a while for BBMB2 to get Alexa Gadget certification but now, the original makers are ready to torture the world once more.

That said, you can't get this full-scale recreation to work without an existing Echo, presumably because it's a Bluetooth advice that needs to be a tuna-ed to the right frequency.

"This is not your father's Big Mouth Billy Bass," said Steve Harris of Gemmy Industries, talking to Business Insider.

But under the fin-tech, it's still the same old, irritating Billy, and its set to grace the home of all good pike-ys soon. It was a case of managing the upstream to Amazon's servers, we expect. Time to get the earplugs tr-out.

The real trick has been to get ol' fishbreath to lip-sync to Alexa's voice, and that, early indications show, is something it does rather well. And one of the original BBMB songs is included for good measure.

Maybe the next stage should be a headset so we can see Billy Big Mouth Bass in glorious Ca-VR.

Alright, we're going. Someone call us a taxi. Dermy. μ