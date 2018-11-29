Elon Musk's Boring Company drops plans to dig under LA's west side

The Boring Company won't be able to dig under all of LA

FLAMETHROWER, SPACE, ELECTRIC CAR, and supposed marijuana enthusiast Elon Musk's Boring Company has decided to abandon its plans to dig a tunnel underneath the west side (represent) of Los Angeles.

The reason for this reversal of lofty ambition; lawsuits. According to the LA Times, a group of west side residents brought a lawsuit against the Boring Company in May opposing the company's plan to dig a 2.7-mile test tunnel under the Sepulveda Boulevard, which sits adjacent to the 405 freeway and under public property.

Clearly, the residents of the area weren't too comfortable having a hold due underneath homes for testing some fancy electrical pod travel tech just because Musk has had his fill of LA traffic.

The lawsuit was settled out of court and the Boring Company will abandon plans to dig near the 405 freeway, not that Musk appeared too fussed with that decision.

"Based on what we've learned from the Hawthorne test tunnel, we're moving forward with a much larger tunnel network under LA. Won't need a second test tunnel under Sepulveda," he tweeted.

Musk's firm certainly isn't done with LA digging. The Boring Company will instead focus on its efforts in digging the "Dugout Loop" which is planned to run from LA's Dodger Stadium to the city's downtown Metro station.

The Boring Company has already managed to dig under one part of LA, with Musk tweeting on 17 November that the Hawthorne to LA tunnel has been constructed. Supposedly, it'll be properly tested and ready to zip the citizens of the City of Angels around in December, but we're taking that deadline with a healthy dose of criticism, given it's one thing digging a tunnel and another firing folks around in on electrical pods.

Musk and the Boring Company have a loftier ambition to construct a tunnel that runs from Maryland to Washington DC. While the company has preliminary permission to start digging, there's no firmed up deadline of when that tunnel will be ready. And if more residents kick up a fuss, the Boring Company could end up facing more hurdles to hop across before Musk's subterranean transport vision is made a reality. µ