Google rolls out Fast Pair Bluetooth to more devices

GOOGLE IS TO ROLL OUT its Fast Pair Bluetooth feature to more phones, allowing shared pairings amongst all your devices.

Fast Pair which was first introduced on the Pixel 2, along with its shonky Bluetooth earbuds and their weird eggbox charging case.

Android phones and tablets running versions over Android 6.0 Marshmallow will be able to link those pairings to their Google account, meaning they can use them on multiple devices. It will roll out to Chrome OS next year.

They will also be backed up making it even easier to change device at upgrade time.

Google also confirmed that it is opening up the technology to more manufacturers: "We have been working closely with dozens of manufacturers, many of which are bringing new Fast Pair compatible devices to market over the coming months.

"This includes Jaybird, who is already selling the Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones, as well as upcoming products from prominent brands such as Anker SoundCore, Bose, and many more."

The tech has been created in association with a number of component manufacturers too, including Airoha, BES and Qualcomm.

The technology is the same one that has been used for Bluetooth beacons (mostly used for advertising) enabled by the "Nearby" option in the Notification menu.

Google is currently inviting manufacturers to register their devices with the service, where they can also check if the implementation has been done properly at their end.

The Pixel Buds, meanwhile, which are still on sale for a reduced price, were not our favourite product of the year last year. The easy pairing (which works ok, but not spectacularly) was one of the few saving graces in a pair of earbuds that had just above average sound and a fairly lousy implementation of Google Assistant integration which looks feeble compared to most of the true wireless sets available from third parties.

Basically, they're just about OK Google. In every sense. μ