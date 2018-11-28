Apple releases iCloud update to fix compatibility problems with Windows 10

APPLE HAS fixed the debacle that is the latest version of Windows, on Microsoft's behalf.

OK, now the less clickbait version. Apple has fixed the problems with iTunes and iCloud that came about as a result of Microsoft's disastrous October 2018 Update to Windows 10.

Naturally, Apple has had nothing to do with the Microsoft borkage. That's still squarely Microsoft's problem and as a result, with two days before we get to December, there's still no sign of a working rollout.

The Apple issue revolved around iTunes, which for under-the-hood reasons wasn't syncing iCloud photos with users iPhones and iPads.

The update had been blocked at Microsoft's end when the problems first came to light, and Microsoft and Apple were said to be working together to fix it.

Apple has now updated its support page for iCloud, confirming that it is compatible with Windows 10.

As we've said before, the main problem has been that these issues should have been picked up by the Insider Programme for Windows 10. However, because it's entirely voluntary, Microsoft has no control over what machines and applications that members have.

Statistically, it's likely that a volunteer is a Microsoft fan and more likely to have a Zune than an iPhone, and as such, probably hasn't used iTunes either.

This means that despite being a major piece of software, it was undertested, if at all, and consequently, the bugs went undetected.

Equally, it shows once again that Windows is such a complex beast now that engineers won't always be able to spot if changes they make in one part of the kernel will bork something else. It's exactly the same problem that caused Windows Vista to fail.

Obviously, Apple can't change Windows, so it's a new version of the iCloud software that is rolling out now - version 7.8.1 to be precise. Anyone with issues should uninstall the current version and install this one instead. μ