Samsung's 1TB 860 QVD SSD aims to make flash storage more affordable

WITH ITS FLEXIBLE PHONE, Samsung is not devoid of lofty ambitions, which is probably why it wants to make flash storage as cheap as spinning drives.

That might seem like a step too far for the South Korean company, given SSDs cost a good bit more than HHDs with the same storage capacity. But Sammy looks to be taking a stab and breaking new ground with its 1TB 860 QVD SSD, which will cost only $149 (some £140).

If like us, you've immediately popped on to the likes of Overclockers or Scan to check out the prices of current HHD, you'll scoff at that paragraph.

Yes, we know you can get 2B of storage space for around £60, but you don't get the same data transferring performance you get in an SSD; which surprise, surprise, is why SSDs are more costly.

But with its read and write speeds of up to a 550MB/s and 520MB/s respectively, Samsung is aiming at the 1TB 860 QVD SSD at getting SSD performance to the market at a price that's more in line with higher-end spinning disk drives.

"Today's consumers are using, producing and storing more high-resolution files than ever, including 4K videos and graphics-intensive games, escalating demand for greater capacities and performance in storage devices," said Dr Mike Mang, vice president of brand product marketing for the memory business at Samsung Electronics.

"Samsung continues to lead the move toward multi-terabyte SSDs with the introduction of the Samsung 860 QVO, delivering fast performance, reliability and value to more consumers around the world."

To back up that hyperbole, the 860 QVO come sporting Samsung's latest 4-bit V-NAND and its Intelligent TurboWrite technology to provide nippy speeds for decent periods of time.

Prices of SSDs have come down at quite a lick in recent years, while at the same time their capacity has increased.

They can't replace a spinning disc drive for pure storage capacity at affordable prices just et, but then the 860 QVO makes its debut in December, we could be getting closer to a computing world where SSDs are within the reach of even the most stingy computer builders. µ