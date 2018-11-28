Huawei teases bezel-less, notch-free smartphone for December

IT LOOKS LIKE Huawei will usurp rival Samsung in the race to release a bezel-less, notch-free smartphone.

In a teaser image posted on Chinese social network Weibo, shared by Ice Universe (below), the world's second largest phone maker has shown off the incoming bezel-free device.

Huawei will release the world's first hole-screen mobile phone before the Samsung Galaxy A8s, which will be released in December, but the A8s may also be released in December, so who will start, it will wait and see.

Huawei's offensive against Samsung has never weakened. pic.twitter.com/MqefEgK7j0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 26, 2018

While the as-yet-unnamed handset ditches the controversial notch, it looks to be the first to adopt a 'punch hole' camera cut-out. This is an idea we've seen before courtesy of Samsung, which recently showed off its 'Infinity-O' display that features a small hole in the top-left corner that houses the front-facing camera.

However, while Samsung was the first to announce the concept, Huawei could be the first to bring it to market, with its bezel-free smartphone set to make its official debut in December.

Samsung is expected to debut its Infinity-O display technology on the so-called Galaxy A8S, but it hasn't yet confirmed when this will be announced. The tech is also expected to feature on the Galaxy S10, but this won't be shown off until next year's Mobile World Congress.

Huawei and Samsung are also going toe-to-toe with foldable smartphones; according to reports, the Chinese firm is planning to launch the 'first' bendy smartphone in early 2019, before the official unveiling of Samsung's Galaxy Flex. µ