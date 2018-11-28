WiFi speeds lag behind mobile broadband in 33 countries

WHILE IT'S GENERALLY ACCEPTED that a WiFi hotspot will outpace a mobile broadband connection, a new report from OpenSignal shows that's not necessarily the case.

The wireless coverage mapping outfit has conducted a study showing that mobile data is faster on average than WiFi hotspots in 33 countries. Australia tops the list with 4G speeds that are on average 13Mbps faster than WiFi, followed by Lebanon (+12.3Mbps), Quatar (+11.8Mbps), Oman (+11Mbps) and Greece (+10.6Mbps).

Some countries, in particular those where mobile broadband is more readily available, buck the trend, however. In Hong Kong, Singapore and the US, mobile broadband significantly underperforms compared to WiFi, offering speeds that are on average 38.6Mbps, 34Mbps and 25Mbps slower, respectively.

Here in Blighty, OpenSignal shows that WiFi speeds average around 30.8Mbps, compared to mobile speeds of 19Mbps.

The report notes that incoming 5G connections will accelerate the advantage of mobile technology "because of the pace of mobile innovation and the dependency of WiFi network experiences on the quality of fixed network broadband deployments which are slow and expensive to upgrade with fibre to the premise (FTTP).