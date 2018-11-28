WiFi speeds lag behind mobile broadband in 33 countries
But it's still better to be on a wireless network here in Blighty
WHILE IT'S GENERALLY ACCEPTED that a WiFi hotspot will outpace a mobile broadband connection, a new report from OpenSignal shows that's not necessarily the case.
The wireless coverage mapping outfit has conducted a study showing that mobile data is faster on average than WiFi hotspots in 33 countries. Australia tops the list with 4G speeds that are on average 13Mbps faster than WiFi, followed by Lebanon (+12.3Mbps), Quatar (+11.8Mbps), Oman (+11Mbps) and Greece (+10.6Mbps).
Some countries, in particular those where mobile broadband is more readily available, buck the trend, however. In Hong Kong, Singapore and the US, mobile broadband significantly underperforms compared to WiFi, offering speeds that are on average 38.6Mbps, 34Mbps and 25Mbps slower, respectively.
Here in Blighty, OpenSignal shows that WiFi speeds average around 30.8Mbps, compared to mobile speeds of 19Mbps.
The report notes that incoming 5G connections will accelerate the advantage of mobile technology "because of the pace of mobile innovation and the dependency of WiFi network experiences on the quality of fixed network broadband deployments which are slow and expensive to upgrade with fibre to the premise (FTTP).
"WiFi no longer has a guaranteed advantage over mobile in the speed experience it offers smartphone users. With 5G, there will be many more countries where mobile delivers a faster experience than WiFi," the report added.
This echos a recent report commissioned by UK operator Three, which claims that 5G wireless services could replace traditional connections for 85 per cent of the UK's 26 million fixed line customers in a shift would also save Brits an estimated £240 per year thanks to 5G's plug-and-play setup.
The report also noted that 5G will equip UK households with speeds of between 80 and 100Mbps, "double" what customers in the UK currently receive on average. µ
