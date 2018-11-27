Pirates are leaking details of Nintendo's Super Smash Bros Ultimate

WE'RE LOOKING FORWARD to Nintendo's Super Smash Bros Ultimate for the Switch, which is why we're trying to avoid all the secrets and details that keep popping up online despite Nintendo's tight-lipped efforts.

If you are someone who likes to spoil stuff for yourself then you can, according to Ars Technica, go scooting around forums dedicated to piracy to catch a glimpse of cutscenes and hidden content for the Nintendo-themed beat em' up; even slices of the game's soundtrack have slipped online.

While the game is set to be released 7 December, some people seem to be desperate to get a deeper look into all the content Nintendo has squeezed into the game.

Just start Google-ing Super Smash Bros Ultimate and the search engine will serve up "Super Smash Bros Ultimate leak" as one of the higher-ranking predicted searches. We don't get people who want to spoil games for themselves, but hey, each to their own.

Gaining access to all the hidden content Nintendo appears to have put into Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been down to the work of data miners; folks who seem to love digging through files and leaked code to find details in games than the developers may have kept under wraps. That seems like a lot of effort to us, but again, each to their own.

While having details of its unreleased game leaked must tickle Ninty's anger glands, we expect Motherboard's report that some pirates have been working to make playable code out of the leaked game data will have annoyed the Japanese gaming giant even more.

Supposedly, pirates have managed to make versions of the game and then traded them online, though it's worth noting that there are reports of some of these pirated copies crashing the Switch.

Nintendo has always had a dim view of pirates, yet despite it's best efforts it appears its software and hardware are just too juicy targets for hacker types and pirates to go to the effort of bypassing security and anti-piracy measures. µ