Facebook Messenger bug serves up messages from the past... and the dead

FACEBOOK LOOKS TO HAVE SUFFERED a winter cyber cold as users have been moaning about getting bombarded with notifications for old Messenger, er, messages.

The problem was flagged, ironically, on Twitter, where people complain that they are seeing old chat tabs pop back up, including some from people who passed away.

Thank you @facebook for sending me notifications of messages sent over a year old. Many were from the day my partner, Dean, passed away & now I've spent my evening in fear of what else I'm going to see. — Adam (@adamadzp) 26 November 2018

We haven't experienced any problems on the social networking site ourselves, but then again we mostly use Facebook to stalk people and scoff at the inspiring missives posted by the one friend we all have, rather than chat.

We did notice that in the mobile app, for a split second, the notification bell icon showed more notifications that we actually had before it quickly refreshed and corrected itself. This looks to be a caching issue with the app rather than in the same vein as the Messenger chat bug, but hey, we've done our research at least.

Facebook has acknowledged the bug, as it seems to be good at mea culpa when it comes to software borkage rather than potential privacy slip-ups.

"Earlier today, some people may have experienced Facebook resending older messages," the company told Mashable. "The issue, caused by software updates, has been fully resolved. We're sorry for any inconvenience."

All in all, the bug looks to be a minor one, but as we're heading into Christmas, we'll let our steely hearts melt a tad and display some uncharacteristic empathy: we can imagine getting a message from a deceased friend, family member, or partner could be quite distressing and really screw with the grieving process of some people.

And this bug serves as a good example of how software should be tested and tested again before updates are rolled out to it, especially to a platform with some 1.5 billion people on it. Still, Microsoft struggles to get Windows 10 updates right, so what hope is there for less software-centric companies... µ