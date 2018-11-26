Intel reportedly plotting 10-core 'Comet Lake-S' CPU

CHIPMAKER Intel is reportedly developing a 10-core consumer-grade CPU in the so-called 'Comet Lake-S' family.

That's according to a post on a Taiwanese forum, where it's claimed that a 10-core chip under the Comet Lake-S family was mentioned during a partner meeting.

Intel's 10th-gen Coment Lake-S chips will still be based on the 14nm process node, according to the post, which is hardly surprising given the chipmaker's long-documented struggles in with the 10nm process.

Recent rumours claimed the firm could be planning to kill off its 10nm process entirely, but Intel was quick to refute the report, telling INQ: "Media reports published today that Intel is ending work on the 10nm process are untrue," a spokesperson told us.

"We are making good progress on 10nm. Yields are improving consistent with the timeline we shared during our last earnings report."

We don't know much else about the rumoured 10-core Comet Lake-S CPU, but online murmurs suggest it'll be designed for the LGA115x mainstream-desktop platform and will use a dual ring bus interconnect that would help with thermal dissipation; Intel has been criticized for the poor thermal performance of the eight-core Core i9-9900K CPU.

According to a report at WCCFTech, the CPU will likely retail for around $500 (around £390) when it launches next year. However, it notes that if Intel's 14nm supply doesn't return to a normal state by then, it could fetch as much as $550-$600 (£430-£470).

Intel has yet to return our request for comment.

While it's interesting to hear chatter about Intel developing a 10-core CPU, it faces stiff competition from rival AMD, which is gearing up to gearing up to launch a mainstream CPU based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture. µ