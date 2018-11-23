Amazon accidentally streams Doctor Who episode before BBC broadcast

AMAZON VIEWERS experienced time travel this week after the firm's Prime Video streaming service served up a Doctor Who episode from the near future.

The VoD provider, which shares US rights with Auntie BBC America, seem to have mixed up their source files as viewers hoping to see "Kerblam!", the episode shown by Auntie BBC One and BBC America last Sunday, discovered very quickly that they were actually watching "The Witchfinders", the episode due for linear broadcast this coming Sunday.

To cement the confusion, anyone with closed captions (subtitles) switched on would find that the dialogue was for the correct episode, running alongside the visuals for the wrong one.

The problem which was first discovered by the team at Gizmodo's io9, which notes that this slip-up is particularly appropriate as "Kerblam!" is the story of a fulfilment planet for a store that delivers everything and has issues with worker relations.

You couldn't make it up.

We're not going to go into further details about the plot of either episode, nor the hilarious disconnect between the subtitles and the action. We'd risk spoiling both episodes for fans, and that's not cool.

BBC Studios have made a statement on this issue: "We're aware that an upcoming episode of Doctor Who was made available to Amazon Prime users in the US in error. We are investigating how this happened and have taken the steps to remove it. BBC Studios would like to apologise if anyone's enjoyment of the series has been spoiled by this mishap."

Doctor Who is one of the jewels in Auntie's crown, particularly in the US where it is shown within hours of the UK. This screw up from Amazon is largely just "one of those things", but doubtless, the Corporation will be giving the e-tail giant a dressing down for playing fast and loose with its biggest shows.

This is the second cock-up with US distribution of the New Who, after footage of the current series leaked over the summer, ahead of broadcast.

The new series, the first for a female incarnation of the Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker has been highly anticipated, with praise for the new cast and some plots, but criticism at the level of social commentary and morality at the expense of escapism.

Amazon has yet to comment in accordance with its seeming new policy of making journalists' lives more difficult. μ