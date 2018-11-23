Nvidia's RTX 2060 GPU blows past GTX 1060 in leaked benchmarks

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia's unannounced RTX 2060 graphics card has surfaced in benchmarks that show it's 30 per cent faster than the GTX 1060.

The Turing-based GPU, which is expected to arrive as a mid-range, alternative to the top-of-the-line RTX 2080 and 2070 cards, has made a premature appearance in the Final Fantasy XV benchmark database, as spotted by Tom's Hardware.

The so-called GeForce RTX 2060 was benchmarked at the 3840x2160 (4K) resolution with the High Quality preset, and earned itself a score of 2,589 - a fairly major 30 per cent bump compared to the 1,956 score earned by the 6GB variant of the GTX 1060. It closes in on the GeForce RTX 1070, too, with the latter being just 6.18 per cent faster.

The card also outperforms AMD's latest Radeon RX 590 graphics cards by 22 per cent, but Tom's Hardware notes that the RTX 2060 fails to topple the AMD Radeon RX Vega, which beat it by 4.44 per cent.

Still, before you go binning your last-gen Nvidia GPU, it's worth noting that the RTX 2060 used in the benchmark was likely an engineering sample, so the results will no doubt differ by the time it becomes official.

As noted by Neowin, it's also unclear whether the 2060 will adopt Nvidia's new 'RTX' branding, as it's unclear whether the card will offer the same ray-tracing capabilities as it's high-end predecessors.

In fact, there's not much we do know about the GPU. Although leaks suggest it'll likely be based around the TU116 silicon produced by TSMC under the foundry's 12nm FinFET process, the rest of the RTX 2060's specs remain a mystery.

It's not year clear when the RTX 2060 will make its official debut. µ