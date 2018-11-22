Samsung's Galaxy Flex might be an EE exclusive in the UK

Samsung's Galaxy Flex might fetch as much as £2,000 in Blighty

KOREAN PHONE MAKER Samsung's foldable smartphone, the so-called 'Galaxy Flex', might be an EE exclusive in the UK.

That's according to Gizmodo UK, which has heard from a "tipster" that, here in Blighty, the bendy handset will only be available at the Samsung online store and via the EE network.

EE, which is gearing up to launch commercial 5G services in early 2019, will offer the Samsung Galaxy Flex on both pay-monthly tariffs and SIM-free, Gizmodo reports, while Samsung will only be offering the device SIM-free.

This means, if you want to pick up the device on a pay-monthly deal, you'll have no other option than to go with EE; assuming these latest rumours are legit.

However, you might think twice about picking one up if the handset's latest leaked pricing is legit; Gizmodo's source claims the device - which will be reportedly be made available in multiple iterations - will be priced between £1,500 and £2,000, despite earlier rumours that it would fetch around £1,350.

Commenting on the latest rumours, Samsung said: "The foldable device will launch by the first half of 2019 in select markets. We are currently ready for its mass production and expecting at least 1 million units to be produced."

Shown off to devs earlier this month, the Galaxy Flex features a tablet-sized screen that can be folded in half to reveal its external 'cover' display, a more conventional smartphone-sized screen.

It achieves is bendy design by using Samsung's new 'Infinity Flex Display' technology, which the firm boasts lets you open and close the device over and over without any degradation.

Samsung hasn't yet coughed on specifications, but reports claim that the handset's tablet-sized screen measures in at 7.3in and boasts a 1536x2152 resolution, while the smaller 4.58in phone-sized screen offers a resolution of 840x1960.

Samsung's Galaxy Flex is expected to arrive on shelves in March next year, alongside a 5G version of the Galaxy S10. µ