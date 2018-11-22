Apple's MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics gets benchmarked

BENCHMARK RESULTS have surfaced online for Apple's 15in MacBook Pro equipped with AMD's coveted Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU.

The scores give us an idea of the performance improvements offered by the new card when compared the last edition of the 15in MacBook Pro, which touted a standard Radeon Pro 560X graphics card.

When they were unveiled last month, Apple said the AMD Vega editions of its MacBook Pro device would be "up to 60 per cent faster" than the Radeon Pro 560X for "tackling demanding video, 3D, rendering and compute workloads".

Well, the real results are now in.

According to a MacRumours reader, the machine - which is powered by a 2.6GHz Core i7 Intel processor, a Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD - earned an OpenCL benchmark score of 72,799.



Additional benchmarks found on Geekbench with a similar machine using an upgraded Core i9 processor demonstrated OpenCL scores of 75817, 76017, and 80002. This, when compared to a machine with similar specs but powering a Radeon Pro 560X graphics card on Geekbench, earned maximum OpenCL scores of around 65,000.

Obviously, this suggests the latest Radeon card offers much higher graphics performance.



However, it's only the higher-end Radeon Pro Vega 20 that the benchmarks are available for at the moment, as no one has published any scores for the less powerful Vega 16 card version.

Apple quietly introduced the AMD graphics options into its MacBook Pro lineup at the end of October. While AMD GPUs are nothing new in Mac machines, given the MacBook Pros have previously rocked the Radeon Pro 560X, the release meant Cupertino was bringing AMD's Vega-based GPUs to its expensive laptops for the first time.

On the Apple Store website, the cheapest option for the Vega 20-powered MacBook 15 costs a whopping £3,014, whereas the Vega 16 option starts at £2,924. Ouch. µ