Microsoft blocks Windows 10 October Update on more PCs after Intel driver borkage

MICROSOFT HAS BLOCKED even more users from downloading the dreaded October 2018 Update for Windows 10.

This time it's the Intel Display Driver that the new code has taken objection to, in a round of incompatibility problems we've not seen since the bad old days of Windows Vista.

The issue, which affects Builds 24.20.100.6344 and 24.20.100.6345 of the driver package, has been blamed on "OEMs that accidentally turned on unsupported features in Windows."

Well, Microsoft, thank goodness you've found a scapegoat.

The issue affects HDMI, USB-C and DisplayPort connections that rely on the Intel driver, and may cause distorted sound, or worse, no sound at all.

Calling Microsoft Technical Support might actually be worthwhile in the short term. It is offering to turn off components that are causing a conflict remotely, allowing things to work normally, but it's not entirely clear if that will just cause more problems down the line.

Intel driver users join anyone with a small hard drive, anyone who uses ZIP files, anyone using iCloud, anyone who needs to map a network drive, anyone with an HP machine, and anyone who likes their files to be associated with installed programs.

Should have just said "everyone" really.

With Windows 10 adoption likely to catch up to Windows 7 by the end of the year, the seeming incompetence of Microsoft in fixing borkage, despite withdrawing the update, getting it retested, and reissuing it, is a huge concern.

The company also withdrew several updates for Office this week for similar reasons.

The Insider Program has been a huge success for Microsoft in catching bugs before they reach the paying punters, but the catalogue of errors has highlighted some significant gaps in the equipment and use cases that are causing bugs to slip through the net.

We'd love to tell you that this is the last bug that we're going to have to report on for this update, but if Microsoft keeps on screwing up like this, we face the very real possibility that we're going to have to turn this from news to a daily column. μ