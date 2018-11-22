Apple tipped to release a Chromecast-style TV dongle

TECH OVERLORD Apple has is considering releasing a Google Chromecast-style TV dongle, according to the good ol' internet rumour mill.

People "familiar with the project" have been cited in a report by The Information which claims that Apple has been having internal discussions about introducing some form of "low-priced streaming stick" in order to get more viewers for its long-rumoured upcoming TV streaming service.



The sources claim that the dongle would be a low-priced device that people could plug into the back of their TV sets, akin to Amazon's Fire Stick or Google's Chromecast offerings. It's hoped that this accessibility would make Apple's forthcoming video streaming service more widely available.

It's not quite clear how far Apple has got with the project, or if we'll ever see it come to fruition, but if it did ever make it to market, it's claimed that it would be priced much lower than the Apple TV set-top box that the firm currently has on offer.

All of this makes sense, considering all the rumours we've been hearing of late about Apple's renewed focus on launching a TV streaming service.

In June this year, it was rumoured that Apple is gearing up to take on Amazon Prime with a one-stop-shop subscription service for music, magazines and TV shows. The firm is reportedly planning to combine its upcoming magazine service and original content television with its existing Apple Music service.



And while Apple has already made strides into original TV programming with the shows Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke: The Series, both of which debuted in Apple Music, the firm reportedly plans to spend $1bn to produce original content in 2018, having already signed deals with the likes of Kristen Wiig, Oprah and the Obamas.

Last month, it was also reported that Apple is in talks with BT in an attempt to kickstart its pay TV ambitions. According to rumours at the time, the plan would see BT roll out an Apple TV service via the EE brand, giving access to brands like BT Sport and AMC as part of the package. µ