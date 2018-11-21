Amazon suffers data breach but remains tight-lipped on details
Firm warns that 'techical error' exposed names and email addresses
EVERYTHING FLOGGER Amazon has suffered a data breach, just days before its Black Friday extravaganza kicks off.
In an email sent to customers, including security guru Graham Cluley (below), Amazon fessed up to the data breach, warning that the company "inadvertently disclosed your name and email address due to a technical error."
Some Amazon customers are reporting getting an email like this which is rather uhh... short on information about names and email addresses being exposed.— Graham Cluley (@gcluley) November 21, 2018
Haven't seen any confirmation from @AmazonHelp yet. pic.twitter.com/0i8UrjDhUl
"This is not a result of anything you have done, and there is no need for you to change your password or take any other action," the email concludes.
While some had speculated the email was some-sort of scam, largely due to the inclusion of an HTTP, rather than HTTPS link at the bottom, Amazon has confirmed the breach, saying in a statement given to INQ: "We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted."
However, the firm is remaining tight-lipped on crucial details, such as the cause of the breach and how many customers have been affected. It's also unclear whether it's been in touch with relevant authorities, such as the UK's Information Commissioner's Office.
We've been in touch with Amazon for more information and we'll update this article as we hear more. µ
