AMD unveils 12nm Polaris-based Radeon RX 590 graphics card

GRAPHICS OUTFIT AMD has lifted the lid on a fresh Radeon graphics card it says will "deliver amazing gaming experiences" for AAA, eSports and Virtual Reality (VR) titles.

Named the Radeon RX 590, the card is a 12nm GPU based on AMD's Polaris architecture, including 4th-gen GCN graphics cores, display engine and multimedia cores.

It's touted to offer a faster clock speed for a much higher gaming performance over AMD's Radeon RX 580 graphics card, especially in low-level APIs like DirectX 125 and Vulkan.

It's also said to deliver up to 20 per cent or higher "performance-per-dollar than the competition", AMD said in its announcement.



"This new graphics card provides beautiful visuals, blistering frame rates, and the latest and greatest features for PC gaming," said Scott Herkelman, corporate VP and GM for the Radeon Technologies Group.



"Combined with AMD Radeon FreeSync tech for smooth, stutter-free gaming, game Day-0 launch performance updates and an ever-expanding Radeon Software feature set, the Radeon RX 590 graphics card provides an amazing experience for the legions of performance and hard-core gamers everywhere."



AMD also claimed that its new card will offer a super high HD gaming experience due to it being able to run at up to 60fps or higher in the most popular AAA games, and up to 100 fps in some of the most popular eSports titles.

There's also the company's ReLive technology bundled in, so gamers can capture, stream and share gaming moments and call one another all the names under the sun via AMD's Link app.

Then, for VR, AMD says the RX 590 will provide "rich and immersive VR environments during gameplay" thanks to its AMD LiquidVR tech, which boasts high compatibility, plug-and-play ease of use and stable platform support for the new wave of VR vendors.

In terms of availability, the Radeon RX 590 graphics card is available worldwide starting today for $279 (£220) from major add-in-board partners, including ASUS, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX. µ