Huawei and Three's 5G demo claims speeds of 'up to 2Gbps'

Huawei claims this is the 'first 5G commercial terminal in the world'

UK MOBILE OPERATOR Three has joined forces with Huawei to demo 5G home broadband in London, with the service promising download speeds of up to 2Gbps.

The demo utilised Three's 100MHz C-Band spectrum and Huawei's commercial 5G home broadband routers, which the Chinese firm is touting as "the first 5G commercial terminals in the world."

Huawei is promising that its modem will deliver peak download speeds of 2Gbps, with an average of 1Gbps, but Three UK only expects 5G to deliver speeds of 80-100Mbps to consumers.

Still, these speeds will be enough to convince Brits to ditch their fixed-line connections, according to a study commissioned by Three which claims that 5G wireless services could replace traditional connections for 85 per cent of the UK's 26 million fixed line customers.

The study also states that customers will be able to save an estimated £240 per year by ditching their traditional broadband connection; 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections will eliminate the need for engineer visits thanks to its plug-and-play setup, saving Brits an estimated £240 per year.

Commenting on the firm's 5G demo, Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei 5G product line, said: "The 5G trials we carried out today demonstrate the opportunity this technology brings to the home broadband market.

"Huawei will continue to work with Three UK to bring customers more market-leading commercial applications of 5G."

Huawei says it expects Three UK's 5G services to first be released to the UK public "in densely populated urban areas and train stations," with full commercial use later in 2019.

Huawei's involvement in the UK's 5G networks comes just months after UK government officials warned the use of the Chinese firm's networking kit could pose a threat to national security.

The report sounded the alarms over Huawei's lack of the required end-to-end traceability from source code, and found issues in the company's use of commercial and open source third-party components, with not all being managed through the agreed process.

More recently, Australia barred Huawei and ZTE from supplying 5G equipment to its 5G network, and if recent reports are to be believed, Germany could be about to follow suit. µ