5G will replace Brits' broadband with speeds of '80 to 100Mbps'

A NEW REPORT claims 5G tech will replace Brits' fixed-line broadband connections, offering double the current average speeds.

The report from Ovum, and commissioned by, er, soon-to-be 5G network provider Three, talks up benefits that the next-gen tech will bring to Blighty when it arrives in 2019.

The analyst firm predicts that customers will be able to save an estimated £240 per year by ditching their fixed-line connection. It expects 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections to eliminate the need for engineer visits thanks to its plug-and-play setup, saving Brits an estimated £240 per year.

Ovum estimates that 5G wireless services could replace traditional connections for 85 per cent of the UK's 26 million fixed line customers with "equal or better speeds".

Speaking of speeds, Ovum says 5G FWA will equip UK households with speeds of between 80 and 100Mbps; the analyst firm claims this is "double" what customers in the UK currently receive on average, but the last we heard, Blighty's average broadband speeds came in at a lacklustre 18.57Mbps.

And 5G broadband will give us more flexibility too, apparently. Ovum expects 5G providers to offer customers contracts that won't lock customers in for extended periods of time.

Chief executive officer at Three UK, Dave Dyson, said: "5G gives our customers the opportunity to bin their fixed line, enjoy faster speeds and save money. Wireless home broadband means that we can speed up access to super-fast internet services at a lower cost, without installation delays or inflexible contracts.

"The efficient and widespread rollout of superfast broadband across households and businesses is crucial to the growth of our economy. Wireless home broadband de-risks Government's ambitions for a Digital Britain by providing alternatives to a fibre-to-the-home solution.

"At Three, we're making significant investments to make this technology viable as we ready our network for 5G. Government and Ofcom have the right ambition to improve UK connectivity and we will work with them to show that there are other alternatives to fibre. µ