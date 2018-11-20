Two hackers jailed for exposing TalkTalk data in 2015 data breach

A COUPLE OF FRIENDS WHO WERE UP TO NO GOOD and were responsible for the TalkTalk website breach in 2015, which affected 1.6 million accounts, have been jailed.

Connor Allsopp, 21, and Matthew Hanley, 23, from Tamworth in Staffordshire, were found to have been very naughty boys as their hacking cost the telecoms firm £77m.

Not only did the tech-savvy rapscallions make away with a treasure trove of data, such as names, addresses and dates of birth that they shared online, but they also caused TalkTalk to get hit by a hefty £400,000 by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for not appropriately securing the data.

Despite Old Bailey judge Anaju Dhir QC noting that the two guys were "individuals of such extraordinary talent", they still got sent down, with Hanley getting 12 months in the clink and Allsopp receiving eight.

"You were both involved in a significant, sophisticated systematic hack attack in a computer system used by TalkTalk. The prosecution accept that neither of you exposed the vulnerability in their systems, others started it, but you at different times joined in," the judge said.

"I'm sure that your actions caused misery and distress to the many thousands of the customers at TalkTalk,"

The flaw itself in TalkTalk's website was exposed by a 17-year-old boy who later admitted that he was the culprit behind showing that the telecoms firm has lax security.

"For no good reason, TalkTalk appears to have overlooked the need to ensure it had robust measures in place despite having the financial and staffing resources available," the ICO said after it concluded to hit TalkTalk with a fine for having borked security.

One could argue that he hackers did the cybersecurity world a favour by showing how it can be easy to expose and exploit weaknesses in poor security and that they are young, talented cyber wranglers out in the wild, who if nurtured could help fill the so-called skills gap in the UK. µ