LG's Google Assistant smart display has stereo speakers a premium price

LG HAS BECOME the latest company to release a smart display powered by Google Assistant.

The company joins Lenovo, JBL and Google itself in releasing a device with a screen, but LG is the first to offer front-facing stereo speakers on the catchily named XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9.

LG is all about the sound benefits of its incarnation, offered by its Meridian Audio algorithms, which is good because it's the most expensive one yet, with its US launch price of $299 - significantly more than the next priciest from JBL.

It offers an 8in touchscreen, the same as Lenovo's entry-level device, and unlike Google's Home Hub, it has a built-in microphone for video calls.

As with all such devices, its a triple whammy of a static tablet, voice assistant and Chromecast device, which widens the choice still further, plus there's Bluetooth in and out as well.

As we've not got our slimy British mitts on one yet, we can't really judge if the double speaker is a justification for the device which is otherwise on-par with everything else, but there's a light sensor to adjust the display and of course the all-important camera and microphone mute buttons for a bit of privacy.

Although Google recently opened up Chromecast enabled devices to be part of multi-room speaker groups, this didn't include smart speakers. However, we're told that they too, including this one, will be enabled in the coming weeks, giving one more reason for those speakers.

Otherwise, it's another Google Assistant device and there's nowt wrong with that, providing those speakers are worth the extra.

LG is offering the deal in the US for $199 this Black Friday (that's more like it!) before it goes up to $299. We don't have details on UK pricing or availability yet, but we have a hunch it'll be soon. μ