Tumblr pulled from Apple's App Store due to 'child pornography issues'

BLOGGING SERVICE Tumblr has been pulled from the Apple App Store after child pornography was discovered on the platform, CNET's Download.com reports.

Tumblr vanished from the App Store on Friday, with the company vaguely confirming at the time that it was "working to resolve an issue with its iOS app." Apple also remained tight-lipped on the issue.

Since, however, CNET has confirmed through sources that the takedown was related to child pornography that got past the website's filters. This explains why Tumblr and Apple remained moot on the issue since this is a matter that needs to be coordinated with law enforcement.

In a statement, Tumblr confirmed CNET's report and explained that it's working closely with partners such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited (NCMEC) to actively monitor for content uploaded to its platform.

It also said a "routine audit" revealed content that was not yet included in an industry database of known child sexual abuse material, against which Tumblr content is checked.

"We're committed to helping build a safe online environment for all users, and we have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to media featuring child sexual exploitation and abuse," a Tumblr spokesperson said.

"As this is an industry-wide problem, we work collaboratively with our industry peers and partners like NCMEC to actively monitor content uploaded to the platform. Every image uploaded to Tumblr is scanned against an industry database of known child sexual abuse material, and images that are detected never reach the platform.

"A routine audit discovered content on our platform that had not yet been included in the industry database. We immediately removed this content. Content safeguards are a challenging aspect of operating scaled platforms. We're continuously assessing further steps we can take to improve and there is no higher priority for our team."

Tumblr says it's working with Apple to get the app reinstated, but at the time of writing,, the app remains unavailable to download from the App Store. µ