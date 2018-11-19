Microsoft and Apple working to fix iCloud borkage in Windows 10 October Update

ANOTHER BUG has been discovered in the recently revived Windows 10 October 2018 Update and no, we can't quite believe it either.

This time, the bad news is for anyone who uses Apple services on a Windows machine, but the two companies have agreed to work together to solve the issue.

The problem relates to syncing photo albums between iOS and iCloud for Windows. It's not as serious as the native Windows problems that led to the destruction of data amongst early adopters, but for users who are used to a completely seamless experience across devices, this is going to be ruddy irritating.

The upshot of all this is that Microsoft is adding iCloud users to the growing number of groups being blocked from installing the fabled Build 1809. Anyone trying will get a warning explaining about the current incompatibility.

For its part, Apple will display a warning on installation to anyone who has tried to add iCloud after upgrading.

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working with Apple "to provide a compatible version of iCloud for Windows 10, version 1809 in an upcoming release", which is code for "we don't have a date for a fix yet".

The news comes amid a continuing lack of fix for an issue with mapped drives, which are not rendering properly in Windows 10 - an issue across the current stable Build 1803 as well as the troublesome 1809.

The issue raises another problem with the Insider Program which we've grown to love oh-so-very-much. After all - if you're enough of a Microsoft fan to join the Insider Program, you're probably not the sort of person who uses Apple iCloud. As such, there's another gaping hole in the beta testing process, which seems to us as observers as one of the main issues.

Come to think of it, since the days of the ubiquitous iPod, exactly how many people are using Apple's products on their Windows machines at all? We'd reckon it's not that many. Doesn't make this any less than another balls-up for this most troublesome of Windows-as-a-Service rollouts. μ