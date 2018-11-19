Privacy advocates Apple promote Google because 'its search engine is best'

IT TURNS OUT that Tim Cook makes roughly the same calculation we do when using Google despite privacy concerns.

"I think their search engine is the best," Cook told interviewers from Axios on Friday night, when asked how he squares Apple's pro-privacy policies with Google's considerably more relaxed view.

This is why Apple puts Google as the default search engine in Safari, apparently. Presumably, the billions of dollars Google pays for the privilege also helps sugar the pill, mind.

All the same, this doesn't fit entirely comfortably with Cook's rhetoric. Just last month in a keynote speech in Brussels, he said: "These stockpiles of personal data serve only to enrich the companies that collect them. This should make us very uncomfortable. It should unsettle us."

In the interview with HBO's Axios, CNBC reports, Cook went on to defend Apple's decision to work with Google, highlighting the privacy controls the company hands to the user to mitigate creepy data collection. "Look at what we've done with the controls we've built in. We have private web browsing. We have an intelligent tracker prevention. What we've tried to do is come up with ways to help our users through their course of the day.

"It's not a perfect thing - I'd be the very first person to say that," he added, despite definitely not being the very first person to say that. "But it goes a long way to helping."

Apple's view seems to be that it gives you the tools to prioritise privacy if you want to - just like it won't stop you downloading the Facebook app if you really want to sacrifice that privacy instead. It's not an entirely comfortable fit, but it seems unlikely to change any time soon. Somehow though, you can't imagine DuckDuckGo being able to match Google's bid to be Safari's search engine of choice. µ