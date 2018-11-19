It's upsettingly easy to bend the new iPad Pro

THE NEW IPAD PRO may be the same dimensions as A4 paper, but you absolutely shouldn't try and turn it into the world's most expensive paper aeroplane. Yes, we're in a world where foldable touch screens may well one day be essential rather than an expensive proof of concept, but for now, Apple isn't part of this mad feature grab, and it really shows.

Bending the new iPad Pro doesn't give you an exciting look into the future of devices. It just gives you a snapped tablet that even the most gullible Apple Store assistant will struggle to believe came about through regular Apple Pencil sketching. As YouTube channel JerryRigEverything ably demonstrates.

After taking a scalpel to the new Apple Pencil and cutting into the screen in a way that hurts our very soul, the bend test is over alarmingly quickly. Here it is in GIF form because, believe us, the crack of a £769 tablet is something that can't be unheard and will haunt your dreams.

Watching that over and over again, you can't help but be reminded of the iPhone 6 bendgate fiasco, where people found their brand new smartphones unexpectedly curved after normal use. This isn't the same thing here: the huge surface area and thin design means that tablets are always going to be more fragile than a smartphone.

All the same, it is alarming at just how little force is required for the iPad to reveal its innards. If you plan on taking your iPad out of the house, or just tend to leave it lying around on sofas, then you should absolutely consider a case. After all, you've just spent upwards of £769 - what's an extra £25 for peace of mind? µ