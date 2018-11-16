Nvidia admits some RTX 2080 Ti FE cards are borked

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia has admitted that its flagship RTX 2080 Ti Founder Edition GPU is suffering from borkage.

Users began to complain last month that their spanking-new graphics card, which set them back north of a grand, was failing more often than it should; some noticed graphical artefacts and instabilities right after installing the graphics card, which caused their PCs to freeze and required a cold boot to get it back up and running.

Others are, er, bursting into flames; one early RTX 2080 Ti FE adopter claims his PC suddenly turned itself off before the GPU "started to shoot flame at the edge of PCB.

In a low-key blog post this week, Nvidia finally fessed up to the borkage: "Limited test escapes from early boards caused the issues some customers have experienced with RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition. We stand ready to help any customers who are experiencing problems."

This is a roundabout way of saying that the as-yet-unknown underlying cause for the issues made it past quality control and into the hands of consumers.

While Nvidia hasn't confirmed what's causing the problems, ExtremeTech reports that forum users are speculating the problem may be tied to Micron's GDDR6 memory, mainly because the replacements they've received from Nvidia shows the Micron memory swapped out for Samsung.

However, as the website notes, this could simply be due to the fact that Nvidia's repair shop / GPU supplier only had Samsung memory in-stock instead of Micron, so it remains speculation for now.

Nvidia hasn't said what percentage of RTX 2080 Ti FE cards are affected, either, so it's unclear whether buyers should steer clear for now. Either way, maybe the firm will now think twice about killing off its last-gen GTX 1080 Ti card. µ