Nintendo is not working on an N64 Classic

WHAT BETTER WAY to start Friday than having your hopes and dreams unceremoniously destroyed? Nintendo is the killjoy du jour, not even giving us the illusion that it might be working on a miniature N64 Classic, to follow in the footsteps of the NES Classic and SNES Classic Mini.

When asked if an N64 Classic was on the way by Kotaku, Nintendo's Reggie "Dream-Crusher" Fils-Aime took the clawhammer to our collective enthusiasm, saying: "I would not ever rule something out, but what I can tell you is certainly that's not in our planning horizon."

"We were clear when we did the first two Classic series that, for us, these were limited time opportunities that were a way for us as a business to bridge from the conclusion of Wii U as a hardware system to the launch of Nintendo Switch," Fils-Aime said, gently encouraging us not to make a scene and focus on all the good times we shared. "That was the very strategic reason we launched the NES Classic system."

Very strategic, and also very necessary. It was pretty obvious that the Wii U was the kind of dead duck last seen on NES title Duck Hunt by 2016, but the Switch was still a year away from release. Bridging the gap with reminders of the magic touch Nintendo once had turned out to be a masterstroke.

So where should people get their retro gaming fix then? "We've also now been very clear that as the consumer looks forward to engaging with our classic content that is going to happen more and more with the subscription service."

He wouldn't be drawn upon whether this would be content that wasn't, y'know, over 30 years old. "We'll see what comes next," he said.

It looks like Sony will be getting all the retro bucks unchallenged this Christmas then. But we'll forgive Nintendo if they get people working on Super Mario Galaxy 3 right away. µ