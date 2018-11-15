Firefox will alert you if a website you visit has been pwned

MOZILLA HAS RELEASED a new version of its Firefox Monitor tool that will sound the alarms if a website has been breached.

In addition to letting you check whether your account details have been pwned in a publicly-known past data breach, Firefox Monitor 2.0 now includes desktop notifications that alert you if you visit a site that has been caught up in a recent hack.

"While using the Firefox Quantum browser, when you land on a site that's been breached, you'll get a notification," Mozilla explains in a blog post announcing the new feature.

"You can click on the alert to visit Firefox Monitor and scan your email to see whether or not you were involved in that data breach. This alert will appear at most once per site and only for data breaches reported in the previous twelve months."

If your details have been breached, Firefox Monitor will let you know the extent of the personal data exposed, and serve up recommendations on how to secure your account.

As with the first iteration of Monitor, which this week added support for 26 additional languages, Mozilla is relying on Have I Been Pwned's vast database, which currently holds more than 5.1 billion records.

"We're bringing this functionality to Firefox users in recognition of the growing interest in these types of privacy- and security-centric features," Mozilla added.

Monitor 2.0, which is currently exclusive to the Quantum browser, will be rolling out to all Firefox users over the coming weeks. µ