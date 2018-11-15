Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8150 smokes the A12 Bionic and Kirin 980 in leaked benchmarks

QUALCOMM LOOKS TO HAVE THE BIG GUNS OUT for its upcoming 7nm Snapdragon 8150 SoC, as the chip reportedly outperforms Apple's A12 Bionic and Huawei's Kirin 980.

At least that what it looks like in leaked AnTuTu benchmarks posted in a Weibo chat and spotted by WWFCtech. The benchmarks for overall performance show the Snapdragon 8150 scoring 362,292 which blows the Kirin 980's score of 273,913 out of the water .and pulls slightly ahead of the A12 Bionic's 353,210, according to GSMArena's benchmarks.

Both the A12 Bionic and the Kirin 980 are very impressive mobile chips, so the Snapdragon 8150 is shaping up to be quite a powerful slice of silicon. Not that such power is really needed as we've found that the current Snapdragon 845 found in a slew of flagship phones in more than enough for pretty much any Android app.

Nevertheless, more power and performance is always appreciated and it could mean that next-generation apps become more impressive.

As for the Snapdragon 8150 itself, the leaker who posted the benchmarks also noted that it has an interesting configuration with one high-performance core, three medium-performance cores, and four cores for taking care of less demanding tasks in order to save battery life in mobile devices.

That would be a shakeup of the current core configuration Qualcomm uses for its octa-core chips based on ARM processor designs, which have cores separated into high-performance and efficient configurations.

The Snapdragon 8150 looks to be using ARM's DynamIQ big.LITTLE architecture, which allows the processor cores to be configured into a single compute cluster for more scalable and flexible multi-core processing.

With Qualcomm slated to reveal the new Snapdragon SoC in December, the chip could be pretty impressive and will likely find its way into the next wave of flagship phones from Android mobile makers such as Samsung with its likely upcoming Galaxy S10. µ