Zuck reportedly orders Facebook execs to used Android after Apple privacy lashing

"OK GOOGLE, WHO'S THE BEST TECH EXEC?" asks Mark Zuckerberg, we imagine. "You are oh great and powerful Zuck," replies a sultry Google Assistant, probably. And just like that, he orders every Facebook worker to use Android phones.

Ok, the first part is our over-active imagination running riot, but the latter part about the Android phones is reportedly grounded in truth.

According to The New York Times, Zuckerberg ordered his management team to only use Android smartphones supposedly as a result of Apple boss man Tim Cook criticising Facebook in an interview with MSNBC.

The fateful interview happened back in March, when Cook threw some at Zuckerberg when asked what he would do if he was the Facebook boss during the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

"I wouldn't be in this situation," his pithy response was at the time.

This reportedly didn't sit well with Zuck, who according to the NYT was "infuriated" with Cook's remark.

"I think it's important that we don't all get Stockholm syndrome and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you. Because that sounds ridiculous to me," Zuckerberg said in an interview with Vox. He does have a point...

Facebook has since posted a response to the NYT article on its Newsroom, where it dismissed a lot of the claims in the article and addressed the Cook criticisms and Android chitchat as follows:

"Tim Cook has consistently criticised our business model and Mark has been equally clear he disagrees. So there's been no need to employ anyone else to do this for us. And we've long encouraged our employees and executives to use Android because it is the most popular operating system in the world," Facebook said.

While the social network hasn't explicitly denied that Zuckerberg has ordered his management board to only use Android phones, it looks like such a missive was probably more a suggestion than Zuckerberg having a Napoleon moment.

We'd certainly encourage folks to consider Android phone, as while the new iPhone XS is undoubtedly an impressive bit of kit, there are some great Android handsets that massively undercut Cupertino's mobiles. µ