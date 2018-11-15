Nvidia's Quadro RTX 4000 GPU brings ray-tracing to workstations

NVIDIA HAS TAKEN the covers off its Quadro RTX 4000 Turing-based graphics card signalling that its ray-tracing GPUs are ready to be slotted into workstation machines.

Back in August, Nvidia revealed 5,000, 6,000 and 8,000 series Quadro cards, but these were destined for data centre use with their massive amounts of GPU power and eye-watering prices.

The Quadro RTX 4000, on the other hand, is a card brings some of the impressive features of Team Green's latest Turing GPU architecture to desktop workstations created by the likes of Dell and HP.

Specs wise, the Quadro RTX 4000 comes with 2,304 CUDA parallel processing cores, 8GB of GDDR6 RAM and 7.1 Teraflops of compute power. To take care of the smart graphics tech Turing offers and the ray-tracing capabilities, the Quadro RTX 4000 comes with 288 Tensor cores and 36 ray-tracing cores.

Basically, the new Quadro graphics card promises a good deal of power for people working on graphically-demanding tasks such as rendering 4K video or creating graphics elements for software.

"The Quadro RTX 4000 is designed, built, and tested for demanding professional visual computing workflows. Validated in OEM workstations and certified for professional software applications, Quadro provides the performance, stability, and reliability required by professionals," Nvidia said.

There's no word on UK pricing or release date, but we can expect the Quadro RTX 4000 to pop up in the next wave of workstations from OEMs like Dell, Asus, Lenovo and HP, as well as PCs offered by smaller outfits like PC Specialist.

Hopefully, Nvidia's efforts at getting this card out to creative professional types will see more ray-tracing graphical wizardry pop up in the latest retina-caressing games, as well as help to optimise the implementation of ray-tracing so that it's not as massively demanding on GPU power as it currently is. µ