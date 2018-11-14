Microsoft relaunches Windows 10 October 2018 Update sans file-chewing bug

MICROSOFT'S UPDATE HORRIBLUS has begun to roll out again after being pulled on account of eating user data.

The original release of the October Update 2018 for Windows 10 was marred by problems including users complaining that the download had steamrollered through existing data on the drive, that ZIP file contents were being unrecoverably borked and, most recently, issues surrounding file associations which were resolved by this week's Patch Tuesday.

Now, after more than a month of trying to fix it, Microsoft has given the all clear and you should start to see Build 1809 appearing in a Windows Update near you soon.

"In addition to extensive internal validation, we have taken time to closely monitor feedback and diagnostic data from our Windows Insiders and from the millions of devices on the Windows 10 October Update, and we have no further evidence of data loss," said John Cable, Microsoft's director of program management for Windows servicing and delivery (really? couldn't they have found him a snappier title?)

It won't all happen overnight, of course, it never does, and Microsoft is not taking any more chances. The rollout today will be a small sample of users. There'll be no nag messages (hooray!) and so users will need to check Windows Update to see if it's even available - don't mistake it for the Patch Tuesday updates.

The company has also confirmed that if it has a hint of a whisper that either your hardware or your existing software is not compatible, the upgrade won't be installed until the issue is resolved.

It almost sounds like a logical way of dealing with updates.

Over the coming weeks, providing there's nothing else showstopping, then we can expect to all be updated, hopefully before Santa has blocked chimneys with his swollen sack. μ