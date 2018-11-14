Samsung's Exynos 9820 could bring boosted AI smarts to the Galaxy S10

SAMSUNG'S NEXT-GEN EXYNOS CHIP will have its own dedicated processor for carrying out machine learning tasks, promising added smarts for future Galaxy phones.

The Exynos 9 Series 9820, to give it its full snappy name, will come with a neural processing engine (NPU), effectively a processor setup to handle artificial intelligence tasks and the application of machine learning algorithms, known as inference, on Sammy's own chipset.

This means that smart, AI-centric tasks can be carried out on the chip rather than relying on firing data back and forth between a gadget and a server or cloud system. As a result, things like image recognition and delivering smart augmented reality experiences will happen faster as all the clever computing is happening on a local chip.

"As AI-related services expand and their utilisation diversifies in mobile devices, their processors require higher computational capabilities and efficiency," said Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics.

"The AI capabilities in the Exynos 9 Series 9820 will provide a new dimension of performance in smart devices through an integrated NPU, high-performance fourth-generation custom CPU core, 2.0Gbps LTE modem and improved multimedia performance."

Exynos 9820 is also slated to have a good dollop of performance over its predecessor, which can be found in some versions of the Samsung Galaxy S9.

There's a touted 20 per cent boost in single-core performance, a 15 per cent hike in multi-core performance, and a 40 per cent increase in power efficiency; all of which should improve upon a chip that was no slouch to begin with.

For mobile gamers, the latest Mali-G76 GPU cores will be used to deliver a claimed 40 per cent performance boost, which should benefit graphically intensive games and AR-based apps.

All this points toward the potential for the inevitably upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 to arrive sporting smarter features and the power to run more demanding apps and take care of tasks that may once have only been the domain of a desktop or suitably specced laptop.

The Exynos 9820 chips are expected to go into production at the end of the year, which means we could expect to see the Galaxy S10 some point in the first quarter of 2019. µ